Watch live footage of Kyiv skyline amid Ukraine crisis

Live view of the Kyiv skyline after Russia reportedly bombed a facility in Kharkiv that houses an experimental nuclear reactor in an overnight attack.

It comes as satellite images showed a miles-long convoy of Russian tanks has made progress towards Kyiv, dispersing into nearby forests and with artillery moving into firing positions.

At least two million people have now fled Kyiv as the capital fears a major and bloody siege, according to the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko.

