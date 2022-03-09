Watch live footage of Kyiv skyline amid Ukraine crisis

Live view of the Kyiv skyline amid the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is struggling to make inroads in fighting north of Kyiv, British intelligence has suggested.

Moscow’s troops are failing to make “significant breakthroughs” northwest of the Ukrainian capital two weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

