Sheriff confirms major development in 45-year-old cold case after car pulled from river

The car of a missing college student has been found 45 years after he disappeared.

A 911 caller reported seeing the car, and sheriff’s deputies dragged it out of the water in Chambers County, Alabama.

After running the licence plate numbers, they were able to identify the vehicle as that of Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old Auburn University student who went missing in 1976.

Sheriff James Woodruff said: “For 45 years, we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car, finally yesterday, just out of the blue, Major Wood calls us and he’s got the car.”

