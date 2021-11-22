Kyle Rittenhouse has said that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and claimed that the cases of murder he was acquitted for had nothing to do with race.

Rittenhouse, the teenage shooter acquitted in a high-profile trial after an incident that claimed two lives and injured one, made the remarks to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Sunday in an interview that will air on Monday night.

Mr Rittenhouse said: “I’m not a racist person, I support the Black Lives Matter movement, I support peacefully demonstrating.”

