The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on Tuesday morning with the defendant picking the names of the 12 jurors who will decide his fate.

The pool of 18 jurors who heard two weeks of testimony was narrowed down to a dozen via a random lottery-style raffle.

Mr Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges for shooting three men during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August 2020.

The most serious charges are first-degree homicide for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

