Kyle Rittenhouse has hit back at LeBron James after the NBA star accused him of fake “tears” when he broke down during his trial last month.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man, knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote.

Hitting back on a recent podcast appearance, after being acquitted of two counts of homicide, Rittenhouse said:

“I was a Lakers fan before he said that... I liked LeBron and then I’m like you know what, f*** you Lebron.”

