Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all five charges in his homicide trial for shooting dead two men and seriously wounding a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The jury in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse reached a verdict after four days of deliberations.

Jurors began their fourth day of deliberations on Friday morning, after spending more than 24 hours over the previous three days working on the case.

The teenager travelled from his home in Illinois, armed with an AR-15 rifle. and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and also shot Gaige Grosskreutz who survived.