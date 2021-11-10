Kyle Rittenhouse took the witness stand and sobbed during the seventh day of his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The judge paused testimony as he cried uncontrollably while describing how a man “cornered” him in a parking lot moments before he fatally shot him.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing charges including homicide and minor in possession of a weapon after shooting dead two men and injuring a third during racial justice protests in August 2020.

Under cross-examination, he acknowledged that a friend purchased the AR-15 rifle he used in the shootings because “it looked cool.”

