Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has suggested that laws around gun control “have to be changed” following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges after shooting dead two men during protests in Wisconsin last year.

“He took two people’s lives and it happened, I believe in part, because of some of our laws,” Mayor Barrett said, reacting to the news.

“Without a doubt, laws have to be changed so that it’s clear that underage children cannot bring semi-automatic weapons into the public.”

