Protests erupted in New York City following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict.

The 18-year-old was cleared of all charges after shooting dead two men during a night of violent demonstrations in Wisconsin in August 2020.

In response to the verdict, hundreds marched through Brooklyn carrying signs and chanting as they moved from the Barclays Center to the Brooklyn Bridge, blocking traffic lanes.

Protests also broke out in other US cities, sparking president Joe Biden to call for people to "express their views peacefully" and within the rule of law".

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.