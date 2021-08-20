Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child, according to numerous reports.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s pregnancy was announced on Friday, with People and E! News reporting that multiple sources have confirmed the news.

As of now, neither Jenner or Scott have publicly addressed the pregnancy, however, the reports come a day after the 24-year-old’s parent Caityln Jenner revealed that she has another grandchild on the way. “I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day” she said.