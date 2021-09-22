In the above drone footage, you can see the scale of the lava flows as they slowly make their way towards the Atlantic Ocean on the island of La Palma .

183 homes have been damaged, with around 6,000 residents out of a total population of 85,000 on the island have been evacuated thus far – according to government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the afternoon of Sunday (19 September) after locals had experienced more than 20,000 tremors since 11 September.