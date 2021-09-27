Incredible aerial footage shows the scale of devastation caused by the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption on Spain’s La Palma island, with the ground charred and blackened due to the lava flows.No fatalities have been reported due to the volcanic activity so far, but several villages on the island have had to be evacuated with some 7,000 residents forced to flee their homes.The eruption has also been devastating on the island’s farming community, with 10,000 of the island’s total population of 85,000 people employed in this sector.