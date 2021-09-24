Rock from the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma on Thursday has been filmed instantly boiling water, as geologists collect remains from the area. In a video uploaded to YouTube by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (Instituto Geológico y Minero de España), scientists can be seen placing a sample in a bucket of water, only for it to boil immediately.

The eruption followed a 4.2-magnitude earthquake which led to two fissures launching bright red magma into the air.