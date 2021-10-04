Watch live as the erupting La Palma volcano continues to blown send streaks of fiery red lava towards the sea.

For the past two weeks, the Canary Islands volcano has been spewing molten rock that's formed a stream into the ocean.

The eruption prompted fears it could trigger explosions and release toxic gases.

Scientists recorded eight new small earthquakes at the site overnight after authorities report intense activity in the area.

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated since the eruption first struck on September 19.