The volcanic eruption in La Palma has produced spectacular footage of molten lava bursting out from the ground amid soaring sheets of flame and clouds of pyroclastic ash.

The Spanish island eruption has intensified, officials said Sunday, with experts at the Canary Islands’ volcanology institute, Involcan, saying that explosive activity in the vents of the volcano had become stronger.

Spain’s prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island, where lava flowing from vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcano range has destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people.

No casualties have been reported, as authorities were swift to evacuate nearby villages.