In the above video, you can see lava spilling from the collapsed cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano as the eruption on Spain’s La Palma island continued on Sunday (10 October).

The new stream of lava from the collapsed crater of the volcano carried away huge chunks of lava that had already hardened and was sent tumbling towards an industrial park on the island.

The eruption of the volcano began on Sunday (19 September) and shows no signs of slowing down, with the regional minister for security of the Canary Islands saying they cannot expect the volcanic activity to “end anytime soon”.