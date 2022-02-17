The Los Angeles Rams celebrated their Super Bowl LVI victory with a parade through the city.

MVP Copper Kupp inspired his team to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, helping deliver the franchise’s second world title.

Following the Rams’ victory, a 1.1-mile parade route took the players and coaches through downtown LA before finishing at the city’s Memorial Coliseum, where a rally was held.

On top of the parade, the iconic Hollywood sign has also been altered to read “RamsHouse” for a few days.

