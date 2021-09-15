Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have been accused of playing “pantomime politics” during Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition attacked the PM over the “reality” of his tax rises, the increase in national insurance, rising council tax, rising energy bills and the price of food.

While hammering home his point, Starmer and the Labour backbenches chanted “up, up, up” as Johnson sat smirking next to Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister then fired back by suggesting the “pantomime season” had come early before House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle joked that “it was behind” him.