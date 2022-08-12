Boris Johnson mistakenly calls Gordon Brown the 'current Labour leader'

Boris Johnson referred to Gordon Brown as the “current Labour leader” as he criticised the former prime minister’s comments on the energy crisis.

Mr Brown wrote an article in The Guardian calling for a freeze in energy prices and for firms to be brought into public ownership. Johnson said the Tories would be “building a nuclear reactor every year” and “fix our energy problems.”

“It was a bit much hearing from the current Labour leader Gordon Brown saying whatever he said... who was in power when they failed to build those nuclear reactors?” Johnson said.

