Labour's Rachel Reeves calls on the government to action its Plan B measures to tackle Covid in England.

The shadow chancellor also urged them not to "take their eye" off Plan A.

Plan A is currently in place and sees booster jabs being offered to the most vulnerable people, while healthy 12 to 15-year-olds are being offered a single dose.

"There are millions of people who are eligible for the booster vaccine than haven't even had a letter," Reeves said.

She also said people should be wearing compulsory masks.

Plan B measures aims to protect the NHS from "unsustainable pressure".

