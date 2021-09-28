Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has said that “defunding the police” will never be a Labour party policy as he attacked the Conservative party for doing just that at his party’s conference in Brighton .

In an attempt to present Labour as the party of law and order, Thomas-Symonds accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of failing to deliver for those on the frontline.

The shadow home secretary said the Tories had “spent 10 years defunding our police” and promised a Labour government would not do so.