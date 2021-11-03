Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, has accused Boris Johnson is rewriting parliamentary rules for Conservative MP Owen Paterson.

The prime minister has backed a shake-up of the rules on MPs’ behaviour, amid moves to prevent Mr Paterson from being suspended from the Commons.

Labour has described the vote, which takes place later, as “wallowing in sleaze”.

“It’s one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us,” Ms Rayner said.

“So they can’t change the rules to stop sexual harassment, but they can change the rules to allow cash for access.”

