Labour’s Kim Leadbeater has unexpectedly won the Batley and Spen by-election in West Yorkshire.

She took the seat with 13,296 votes, a majority of just 323 over Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson, in what was a bitterly-fought contest. George Galloway, standing for the Workers Party of Britain, came third.

Leadbeater was clearly emotional as the result was announced, but she did let out a smile as she made her way to the podium.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hailed her win as a “fantastic result”.