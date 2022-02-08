Labour MP Chris Bryant criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s behaviour and likened it to that of former US president Donald Trump.

Boris Johnson has come under fresh pressure over the Jimmy Savile smear he aimed at Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader had to be rescued by police from a mob near Parliament.

Speaking of the incident, Mr Bryant told BBC Breakfast: “Boris Johnson is ventriloquising the mob, if you like and I’m sorry but it is exactly the same as the Trump playbook.”

