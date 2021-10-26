Labour MP Bridget Phillipson has suggested the government’s plan to increase the National Living Wage “isn’t quite right”.

The shadow chief secretary to the treasury believes that due to the Conservatives cutting universal credit and raising taxes, people will still be worse off.

“Labour does, of course, want to see higher wages for workers but I’m afraid what the government is setting out just isn’t quite right,” Phillipson said.

“Families will know when they go to do a weekly shop, when they go to the petrol pump, they just haven’t got as much to spend.”

