Former prime minister David Cameron has been told that his reputation is “in tatters” following a lobbying scandal surrounding his work for the failed finance firm Greensill Capital. The comment from Labour’s Rushanara Ali came as the ex-Tory was grilled by both the Treasury Committee and Public Accounts Committee on Thursday. Mr Cameron said it was “a painful day” as he faced questions about his access to ministers and officials after leaving No 10 and his relationship with financier Lex Greensill. The politician insists he broke no rules, but admitted he should have communicated through “formal channels”.