The Labour Party has pledged to “bring back neighbourhood policing” if it wins the next general election, with a plan to boost the “eyes, ears and boots on the ground” in local communities.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds will promise to “tackle the epidemic of anti-social behaviour” and suggest the Conservatives are “soft on crime and soft on the causes of crime” during his speech at party conference.

The proposals include a roll-out of police hubs in communities and a recruitment drive to “increase the number of officers on the beat” after what Labout describe as “years of Tory cuts.”