Sir Kier Starmer declared that "Labour is coming home" following Kim Leadbeater's win in the Batley and Spen by-election.

The opposition leader addressed crowds in West Yorkshire on Friday morning and suggested that their victory is only the "start".

"This is a victory of hope over division. Labour is back. This is just the start. I want many more days like this. Labour is coming home!" he said to a round of applause.

Leadbeater took the seat with 13,296 votes, a majority of just 323 over Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson, in what was a bitterly-fought contest.