Bridget Phillipson, the shadow chief secretary to the treasury, has suggested Labour “would change the whole system” to pay for social care.

“There’s no guarantee that any of that money is ever going to reach social care. We also need to do a lot more just to change the whole system,” she said of the Conservative government’s autumn Budget.

Earlier this week, Ms Phillipson also claimed the plan to increase the National Living Wage - one of the biggest pledges in Rishi Sunak’s Budget - “isn’t quite right”.

