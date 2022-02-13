Labour backs Government in ruling out sending UK troops to Ukraine

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper says Labour supports the Government in ruling out sending UK troops to Ukraine.

Mrs Cooper told Sunday Morning’s Sophie Raworth that Russia should be in “no doubt” about the strength of the united international response to any invasion of Ukraine.

With 130,000 Russian troops massed along Ukraine’s border, the US claimed war could begin at any moment and, along with several other countries, has advised its citizens to leave the country immediately.

