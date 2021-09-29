Labour to reinstate two weeks of compulsory work experience, Starmer announces

Labour leader Keir Starmer has pledged to make it again compulsory for school pupils to take two weeks work experience in one of the key announcements of his speech at the party’s conference in Brighton on Wednesday (29 September).

Starmer told the party delegates at the Brighton Centre that: "Labour, as the name tells you will make a priority of getting this country ready for work," and said they would focus on practical skills to prepare children for the future with a focus on digital living.