Labradoodle rescued from iceberg on frozen river

Wyandotte Police Department rescued a labradoodle from iceberg an on a frozen river.

The labradoodle had gotten away from its owner while on a walk and ended up jumping into the freezing cold Detroit River.

The WPD and animal control were able to move the ice close to the riverbank and catch the dog around its neck with a “catchpole”.

The rescuer did this while standing on a slippery ladder that was submerged in the river while his coworkers held onto him via a rope.

