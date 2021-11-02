Emergency services search rubble after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Lagos on Monday.

Authorities said at least six people have died in Nigeria’s economic hub and according to witnesses about 100 are feared trapped inside at the construction site, located on Gerald Road in the city’s Ikoyi neighbourhood.

Lagos State government in a statement said that it has started a probe in the cause of the collapse, with officials on the ground ascertaining the possible damage to the surrounding structures.

