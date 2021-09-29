David Lammy has defended Sir Keir Starmer ahead of his speech at Labour party conference on Wednesday.

There have been suggestions that the Labour leader will need to give the "speech of his life", but the shadow justice secretary disagrees with that idea.

"What he will want to do is talk about his background, convey who he is and be absolutely clear that the Labour Party can be trusted," Mr Lammy said during a BBC News interview.

"I don't recognise the caricature in relation to Kier having to give the speech of his life. That's not what he has to do."