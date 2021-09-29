David Lammy has suggested that uproar over recent comments made by Angela Rayner is nothing more than a “sideshow”.

Labour’s deputy leader has faced criticism for referring to Boris Johnson and other top Conservative ministers as “homophobic, racist, misogynistic scum”.

Ms Rayner has not yet apologised for her comments and Mr Lammy has also brushed off suggestion that she should.

“That’s a sideshow. Often journalists focus on the individuals and characters in the end, that will be forgotten in a few days time,” he said during an interview on Sky News.