A pub landlord was attacked by one of his drunken "regulars" as he attempted to kick her out at closing time.

CCTV footage shows Ian Hillman being punched and slapped as he drags the woman out of The Real Ale Tavern in Worcestershire before he is later hit again on the street outside.

His barmaid, Heather, was also scratched in the fracas.

"The strange part is that they are regular customers but they are now barred as I won't tolerate that behaviour in my pub," Mr Hillman said of the incident.

