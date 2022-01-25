The Los Angeles Police Department has released dramatic bodycam footage of an officer saving a “lifeless” toddler who was choking on the side of the road.

The unnamed sergeant was on patrol in the Echo Park neighbourhood of city when "he saw parents yelling for help".

Without hesitation, he jumped into action to save the child's life by clearing her airway and within seconds, got her breathing again.

The LAPD have confirmed the child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she has been treated and is in stable condition.

