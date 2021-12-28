Watch live as family of 14-year-old shot by LAPD hold press conference

Watch live as the family of a 14-year-old shot by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) hold a press conference.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot by an LAPD officer who opened fire in a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect on Thursday.

She was with her mother in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood, when an officer opened fire.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed the state Department of Justice was investigating the shooting.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here