A sinkhole that appeared in late May on a farm in central Mexico, is growing larger, authorities said on Wednesday 9 June.

The sinkhole, located in the town of Zacatepec, is now over 125 meters across and has begun swallowing a house.

Magdalena Xalamigua Xopillacle, the owner of a house teetering on its edge, said her family "are hurting for our property", and want to be relocated.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government has sent in soldiers to keep people away from the edge of the hole, which is 15 meters deep.

Authorities have warned people to stay away from the site.