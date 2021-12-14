Take a lateral flow test before socialising, says UK health official

Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, advises people to take lateral flow tests before socialising.

Speaking to the Science and Technology Committee of MPs, Dr Hopkins said: “Lateral flow devices will detect in asymptomatic as well as symptomatic infection.

"Overall it will detect around 50% of cases compared to PCR, but it will detect 80% or even more than that of people who have high amounts of virus.

"Our strong public health recommendation is if people are going out to venues to socialise, they should do the lateral flow before they go."

