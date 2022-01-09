Nadhim Zahawi says there are ‘absolutely not’ any plans to end free lateral flow tests

Nadhim Zahawi has suggested there are “absolutely not” any plans to end free lateral flow tests in the UK.

A report from the Sunday Times this weekend had suggested the government would be making the announcement “within weeks” and could also scale back the NHS Test and Trace system.

Zahawi, the education secretary, has since denied those claims, saying he was left “puzzled” by the report.

“This is absolutely not where were are at,” he told Sky News, before confirming there are “absolutely” no plans to stop free tests.

Sign up to our newsletters here.