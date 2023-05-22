Laura Nuttall: Brain cancer fundraiser famous for her bucket list dies at 23

A woman who ticked off a “bucket list” of while living with terminal cancer has died, her mother has announced.

Laura Nuttall, 23, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer - glioblastoma multiforme - in 2018.

She was initially told that she would have 12 months to live.

After her diagnosis she achieved goals such as completing her university degree, meeting Michelle Obama, and presenting a television weather bulletin.

“She was fierce & tenacious to the end and it was truly the honour of my life to be her mum,” Nicola Nuttall said.

