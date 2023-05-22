Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:14
Laura Nuttall: Brain cancer fundraiser famous for her bucket list dies at 23
A woman who ticked off a “bucket list” of while living with terminal cancer has died, her mother has announced.
Laura Nuttall, 23, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer - glioblastoma multiforme - in 2018.
She was initially told that she would have 12 months to live.
After her diagnosis she achieved goals such as completing her university degree, meeting Michelle Obama, and presenting a television weather bulletin.
“She was fierce & tenacious to the end and it was truly the honour of my life to be her mum,” Nicola Nuttall said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
00:40
Aerial footage shows extent of devastating floods in northern Italy
06:04
Turkey elections: Will the earthquake response be the end of Erdogan?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:44
Mo Farah reacts to placing eighth in penultimate race of his career
00:51
Manchester City given rapturous reception ahead of Chelsea match
00:36
Man City players celebrate winning the Premier League
00:28
Barnsley boss swigs beer after reaching League 1 play-off final
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
00:24
Watch Phillip Schofield’s final sign-off from This Morning
02:23
Watch: Harrison Ford moved to tears at Cannes Indiana Jones premiere
00:54
Andy Rourke joins Johnny Marr on stage in one of his last performances
01:31
Ludacris’s star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame
01:29
Easy budgeting tips to save 30% of your salary
00:19
Moment bright green meteor lights up Australian skies
00:24
Trump supporter gets former president’s signature tattooed on arm
02:59
How to fly to three countries for £50 according to a solo traveller
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09