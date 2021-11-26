Lauren Boebert calls Ilhan Omar ‘jihad squad’ during Thanksgiving rally

Lauren Boebert calls Congresswoman Ilhan Omar “jihad squad” in a video clip of which has gone viral on social media ahead of Thanksgiving.

Ms Boebert was seen in the video talking about an alleged incident in which she was in an elevator with Mrs Omar at the Capitol building.

“So we only had one floor to go... so I said ‘Oh look, the Jihad squad decided to show up for work today'" Boebart said, as the crowd cheered.

Mrs Omar said Boebart was a “buffoon” for narrating a “made up” story coloured with anti-Muslim bigotry.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here