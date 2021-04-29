Republican representative Lauren Boebert, notable for her fiercely anti-gun control stance, was not happy as Joe Biden spoke about a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The Colorado congresswoman, one of just 200 lawmakers able to attend the president’s Joint Address to Congress, was seen shaking her head.

NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt was one of a number of people to point out that Ms Boebert also did not clap or stand up when Mr Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated.

Most of Ms Boebert’s Republican colleagues stood and applauded.