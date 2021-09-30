Incredible footage shows lava firing violently from the crater of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island as the intensity of the eruptions has stepped up once more on the morning of Thursday (30 September).

The Spanish government has said it is working to rehouse all those who have lost their homes since the eruption first began on 19 September, and have pledged financial support to the islanders after declaring it a disaster zone.

Even the “miracle house” which had withstood the initial lava flows from the volcano has now been destroyed.