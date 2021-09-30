In the above video, you can see lava continuing to spew from the Cumbre Vieja volcano overnight in what were dramatic scenes on Spain’s La Palma island.

The eruption has intensified once more in recent days after going through a period where it had seemed to have calmed down slightly. Spain’s government has pledged to rehouse all those who’ve lost their homes due to the eruption, and said it will offer financial assistance to all the islanders due to the volcanic activity.