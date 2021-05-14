Police in Queensland, Australia, are appealing for information after a man allegedly stole a lawn mower and used it to make an incredibly slow escape. The mower’s owner, a 63-year-old man, told police that a male approached him on 3 May and asked to take a look at the vehicle. After the individual reportedly took it for a not-so-quick test drive, he did not return. The mower was later found undamaged in a yard around 200 metres away, but police are still looking for the man in question, as well as the mower’s keys.