A high-ranking League of Legends player has reportedly been arrested by an off-duty cop in an internet café in China.

An automated announcement over the café speakers was triggered when the man logged into his League account.

The announcement alerted other players of his high player ranking.

An off-duty police officer, who was also playing League of Legends at the café, went to observe the high-ranking player before recognising him as a wanted suspect in a civil assault case.

The officer informed on-duty officers who quickly arrived at the café.

According to reports, the man was arrested once the game had finished