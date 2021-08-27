Large plumes of smoke have been filmed towering over Leamington Spa as firefighters battle a large blaze.

Dramatic footage, filmed miles away, shows thick smoke and flames filling the sky.

While the cause of the blaze remains unclear, one clip captures workmen standing nearby with a witness claiming the fire is originating from a warehouse.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Fire are dealing with a large building fire in the Leamington area.

"Local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed and a minimum 100 metres away from the incident."

Eye-witnesses are being ushered away from the scene by officers.